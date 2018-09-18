Shah Rukh Khan’s parenting musings

Shah Rukh Khan has thanked children for being a source of inspiration and strength to their parents. As part of his Sunday musing, the ‘Raees’ star shared a message for parents, saying, children are not a “responsibility” but a “measure of our capability”. “…When someone says ‘my kid is such a problem’… I want to tell them don’t look at them as that… ‘cos actually their ‘issues’ are a call to our potential… A source of telling us we can exceed our energies more than we know. Our children are our capability not responsibility,” Shah Rukh posted on social media.

He captioned the post: “Sunday afternoon…for no apparent reason…feel like being a Parent Philosopher. This is to thank the kids not to give advice to parents…” The actor shares three children – Aryan (20), Suhana (18) and AbRam (five) – with wife Gauri Khan.