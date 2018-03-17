Shah Rukh Khan’s media manager Katrina Kaif shares his black and white video from the sets of ‘Zero’

As we all know Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif will be seen together once again in Aanand L Rai’s upcoming film, Zero. Well, on the sets, SRK and Katrina always have a gala time as he once made Kat his media manager. Since then, Katrina seems to have taken her job very seriously as she recently shared SRK’s black and white video on her Instagram story.

Katrina captioned the story, “On the sets.”

Well, in the video, Shah Rukh Khan is looking damn handsome in a black suit. Earlier, Kat had also shared a candid click of Shah Rukh from the sets of the film on her Instagram account on which she captioned it, “by me.” In that photo, SRK indeed looked handsome in a grey tee and sunglasses.

In the film Zero, SRK will be seen playing the role of a vertically challenged man whereas, Katrina is playing a diva who is an alcoholic. Apart from, SRK and Katrina, Anushka Sharma is also playing the lead role in the film. Anushka will be seen playing a role of a struggling scientist.

Zero is all set to release on December 21, 2018.