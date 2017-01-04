Shah Rukh’s hard-hitting ‘Raees’ dialogue inspires a cobbler from Mumbai

New Delhi: Over the years dialogues of King Khan have been used to woo girls, but his dialogue in the upcoming movie, ‘Raees’ has made a significant impact on a cobbler.

A cobbler, Shyam Bahadur Rohidas who lives in Mumbai, has put up the dialogue, “Koi Dhandha Chota Nahi Hota Aur Dhandhe Se Bada Koi Dharam Nahi Hota” from Shah Rukh Khan starrer Raees in his shop and inspired him in real life.

Rohidas hails from Sultanpur city in Uttar Pradesh was inspired from this hard-hitting dialogue, which in turn got him to put up a banner on the walls of his roadside shop.

The cobbler’s story is both awe inspiring and heart wrenching.

Elaborating on his career choice, Rohidas said, “My Father used to work in a factory and was a part time cobbler after his work hours, I came to Mumbai for a job and that is when I learned the craft. I have mastered the skill on my own merit despite being the son of a cobbler.”

Speaking further of his achievements and satisfaction derived from his work, he shares, “I have worked hard and I own a shop now. I am my own boss and that leaves me happy and content. My work is my worship.”

It is heartening to know that a dialogue mouthed by SRK has the power to have an uplifting effect on people like Rohidas.

The movie is slated for release on January 25.