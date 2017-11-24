Shah Rukh Khan’s favourite co-star will be doing cameo in Aanand L Rai’s dwarf film; Find out who

Mumbai: Shah Rukh Khan is known as the King of Romance in Bollywood. His upcoming movie with Aanand L Rai’s, where he is going to play a dwarf’s role has many leading actress and superstar Salman Khan will be seen in a cameo.

SRK Dwarf movie has two leading ladies – Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif. Apart from them, Deepika Padukone, Kajol, Rani Mukerji, Alia Bhatt, Sridevi and Karisma Kapoor are the divas who will share screen space with King Khan.

Now, the latest news is that Shah Rukh’s favourite co-star Juhi Chawla, who has worked with him in more than 15 movies and the two have formed a superhit on-screen pair, will also be part of the movie.

Talking about her cameo in the movie, Juhi told Deccan Chronicle: “There were some pleasant moments I shared with Shah Rukh on the sets of the film.”

“Shah Rukh asked me to come and shoot the film. The film has a sequence where many stars from our time will also star,” she added.

Juhi and Shah Rukh Khan have worked together in many films like Duplicate, Darr, Yes Boss, Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani and many more.