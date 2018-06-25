Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan’s sun kissed picture looks beautiful

Before entering in Bollywood Shah Rukh Khan’s little angel Suhana Khan has already become an internet sensation, and one post of her on social media goes viral in no time. So the latest picture of Suhana soaking up sun in London has sent the social media into frenzy, the casual picture looks really ravishing.

The sun kissed picture of Suhana is another addition to her beautiful library of pictures on social media. Suhana is currently in London studying at Ardingly College in Sussex, in final year. Recently Suahana’s mom Gauri was in London for her prom night and they both had a gala time. The pictures were posted by Gauri on her Instagram account.

Talking more about Suhana she is the second child in the family, two years younger than her brother Aryan, who is in America pursuing a course in filmmaking. She wants to become an actress but she needs to wait till she has completed her education, according to Shah Rukh. “We have a simple rule in the family. Each one of us has to have an undergraduate degree at least. Suhana still has 4-5 years to go before she can start acting. She has to be an undergraduate first,” SRK had once said.