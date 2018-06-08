Shah Rukh Khan’s cousin Noor Jehan to contest elections from Peshawar   

Peshawar: A cousin of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan will contest the July 25 general election in Pakistan from a constituency here, a media report said today. Noor Jehan will be running for a Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Assembly seat as an independent candidate, The Express Tribune reported.

Jehan and her family reside in Shah Wali Qataal area, adjacent to the fabled Qissa Khwani Bazaar. Being Shah Rukh’s paternal cousin, Jehan visited the Bollywood superstar twice and the family maintains a close contact with their relatives across the border, the report said. “We have a political legacy attached to the family,” her brother said, adding that his sister has previously served as a councillor. The Awami National Party (ANP) had also considered Jehan for a reserved seat for women, but unfortunately she couldn’t make it to the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, the report said.