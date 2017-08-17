Shah Rukh Khan’s BMW up for sale? Facebook post claims so

Shah Rukh Khan’s latest movie Jab Harry Met Sejal couldn’t create magic at the box office and was declared as flop. One more news around him is that Shah Rukh Khan is selling his BMW. Yes, the car dealer, who goes by the name of Ashu Boss has posted pictures of the car with registration certificate that has Shah Rukh’s name on it and has SRK’s Mannat residential address.

According to the dealer, the details of the vehicle have been given by a PA of Shah Rukh. Ashu Boss, who has no prior experience of selling such high-end vehicles also claims that he will be given seven other vehicles belonging to SRK to sell in the market if he’s successful with the 740 Li. Incidentally, Shah Rukh uses the particular vehicle quite often, and has been snapped multiple times with the 7-Series.

DNA tried to reach Shah Rukh for comments on the same, but he was unavailable. However, an executive from SRK’s public relation team said that the advertisement is fake and the actor has already sold the vehicle. The PR agent did not comment on the authenticity of the claims made in the advertisement.

The post reads (sic), “Actor Shahrukh Khan car, petrol hai, 53,000 kilometre. VIP number, 38 lakh, meeting direct Shahrukh Khan, this is real, not joke, only serious buyers contact.”