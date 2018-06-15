Shah Rukh Khan won’t be celebrating Eid this year; read why

Bollywood’s king Khan, Shah Rukh Khan has always been known for greeting his fans on the auspicious occasion of Eid, but this time ‘Zero’ star will be missing Eid celebration at his house Mannat. Yes, this would probably a sad news for his fans as they have always been gathering outside his dream home Mannat to see SRK’s one look. But do you know the reason behind this sad news?

Well, currently SRK is busy shooting for his upcoming film Zero in the US and the last known location of the crew was Los Angeles. Usually, SRK invites entertainment journalists to his house and treats them with the most delicious food. But this time, everything would be missing.

Amid all of this, SRK never misses impressing his fans as he has already given an Eidi to his fans by releasing the second teaser of Zero. Especially, fans are on cloud nine after seeing SRK and Salman Khan together in the teaser.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming ‘Zero’ also stars Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma. Directed by Aanand L Rai, Zero will be releasing on December 21, 2018.