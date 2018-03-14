Shah Rukh Khan wax figure to be unveiled at Delhi’s Madame Tussauds museum this month

He is known as the Baadshah of Bollywood and King Of Romance! Shah Rukh Khan who enjoys a massive fan following not just in India but also abroad is all set to come to Madame Tussauds again. His wax figure will be unveiled at Madame Tussauds, Delhi on March 23.

Madame Tussauds, which started in Delhi last year, features some iconic celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan, Hrithik Roshan and Madhuri Dixit. Joining their league will also be yet another superstar, Shah Rukh Khan. Interestingly, this is second wax statue of Shah Rukh Khan in Madame Tussauds. The megastar already has one in the London museum of the same franchise.

As for the one in Delhi, the wax statue of Shah Rukh Khan will be placed alongside other iconic celebrities in the special interactive zone. Excited about this, the General Manager and Director of Merlin Entertainments India, Anshul Jain spoke about how this statue is a matter of prestige for them to have. Describing the popularity of Shah Rukh Khan, Jain also added about how this figure will enable fans to spend as much time with the superstar without having to fly to another part of the world.

Recently we also caught hold of specialists and experts working on the iconic statue of Shah Rukh Khan. If reports are to be believed the actor will be seen flaunting off his iconic pose as the wax statue at Madame Tussauds, Delhi. For the uninitiated, Madame Tussauds, Delhi is the first and only wax museum from the franchise is located in India. It is located in the Connaught Place in New Delhi.

On the other hand, speaking of his work commitments, Shah Rukh Khan is currently busy shooting for Zero. The Aanand L. Rai directorial will feature him as a dwarf and also co-stars Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif. Besides this, the actor has been roped in for Salute, a biopic on astronaut Rakesh Sharma.