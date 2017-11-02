Shah Rukh Khan turns 52, cuts cake in Alibaug; wishes from B-town pour in for SRK on Twitter

Mumbai: Shah Rukh Khan turns 52 today and Bollywood celebrities wished him on Twitter by posting a heart-warming messages and pictures.

Shah Rukh Khan rang in his birthday with close friends Farah Khan, Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt, Sidharth Malhotra, Katrina Kaif, wife Gauri and daughter Suhana at his Alibaug farm house on Wednesday night.

SRK’s fans page shared a photo of him cutting the cake along with the caption, srkuniverseAnd finally THE pic is here! Birthday boy cutting his birthday cake at his birthday bash yday night in Alibaug 😍🎂 #HappyBirthdaySRK

B-town also poured love for Shah Rukh by wishing him on Twitter. Check out the tweets below:

Happiest birthday to my handsome friend @iamsrk .. lov u always ♥️♥️♥️ pic.twitter.com/9pLerqSsn7 — Farah Khan (@TheFarahKhan) November 1, 2017



Happy birthday Bhai @iamsrk !!! So much love always and forever….❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/c6rV1OZQxC — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) November 2, 2017



Wishing the king of romance a very happy bday😊😊😊 #HappyBirthdaySRK pic.twitter.com/zVVyUTPwlk — Sajid Khan (@SimplySajidK) November 2, 2017



Free Press Journal also wishes a Shah Rukh Khan a very Happy Birthday