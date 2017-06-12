Shah Rukh trolled by a Twitter user for Jab Harry Met Sejal, here’s how he responded

Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma starrer film which is helmed by Imtiaz Ali finally got its title after one year. The film titled ‘Jab Harry Met Sejal’ was revealed last week after several months of speculations around the names like ‘The Ring’, ‘Rehnuma’ and ‘Raula’.

Shah Rukh Khan even joked about how Ranbir Kapoor may or may not have suggested the title and he won’t be rewarding him with Rs. 5000 if he claims that he did suggest it saying, “Just in case Ranbir Kapoor ever claims it…the title Jab Harry met Sejal was never ever suggested by him!So he doesn’t win the Rs.5000 reward”. While the film name became the talk of the nation and turned into a meme, a girl named Sejal Badala sarcastically called out SRK for turning her name into a meme. She wrote, “@iamsrk thanks for turning me into a meme.”

To this, Shah Rukh Khan had the wittiest response by apologising and playing with Sejal’s surname. He wrote:

I am so sorry Sejal Badala. Hope u like my next film title better..it’s called “Badala oops Badle ki Aag” https://t.co/7cX23EaSH8 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 10, 2017

Directed by Imtiaz Ali, Jab Harry Met Sejal has been preponed and will now release on August 4, 2017