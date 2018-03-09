Shah Rukh Khan to romance new actress in Farhan Akhtar’s Don 3?

Mumbai: After wrapping up Zero, Bollywood Superstar Shah Rukh will move to Farhan Akhtar’s project Don 3. The film goes on floor in 2019 and will be shot in Dubai and Abu Dhabi respectively, according to reports. There is a speculation about the female lead actress to be cast opposite King Khan. It is being reported that a new face will be taken on-board. Previously, names like Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra were doing rounds, but now the new actress could be launched opposite Shah Rukh Khan.

Shah Rukh Khan is currently busy with shooting for Zero with Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif. He is leaving no stone unturned to make the film rich and perfect, as he is producing and acting in the film. The film produced under banner Red Chillies Entertainment will have cameos from Juhi Chawla, Karisma Kapoor as well as the late Sridevi. The film is set to hit theatres on December 21, 2018.