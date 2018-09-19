Shah Rukh Khan to return on television with ‘Circus’ on Doordarshan’s 59th anniversary

We all are aware of how King Khan came to conquer the throne after crossing several hurdles. Shah Rukh Khan started his career in television with series like ‘Fauji’ and ‘Circus’ before making it a big at Bollywood. Ever since then he has been ruling hearts to this very day.

While many SRK fans are not aware of his television days, here’s an opportunity to witness him on the small screen again. On the occasion of Doordarshan completing 59 years, the channel will telecast the episodes of ‘Circus’ from September 22. According to a report in BollywoodLife, the show will be telecasted on every Saturday and Sunday at 9.30PM (IST). The story of ‘Circus’ revolves around a circus troop and was directed by Aziz Mirza.

On the work front, SRK is gearing for the release of his upcoming film ‘Zero’ co-starring Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif, directed by Anand L Rai. The film will hit the screens in December. Shah Rukh on TV has previously hosted shows like KBC, Kya Aap Paanchvi Pass Se Tez Hain?, TED Talks India: Nayi Soch.