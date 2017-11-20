Shah Rukh Khan to Kangana Ranaut: 10 Unbelievably shocking statements made by Bollywood stars

Bollywood celebrities sometimes goof-up with their statements and they have to pay a price for that. Many of our B-Town celebs make shocking comments, and for that they get trolled on social media. The comments even make headlines in newspapers and on news channels. So, here are the most sensational statements made by Bollywood celebs that stirred up controversies.
Aamir Khan about Shah Rukh Khan
“Shah Rukh is licking my feet and I am feeding him biscuits every now and then. What more can I ask for?”
Karan Johar about Priyanka Chopra
After Shah Rukh and Priyanka’s alleged affair was out in public, a report was published in leading daily in support of Priyanka. After that, Karan took to Twitter and posted “Using their hired PR Machinery and hiding behind their so called “friends” to get the news into tabloids is nothing but spineless and lame”
Shahid Kapoor about Kareena Kapoor Khan
When the actor was asked about working with Kareena he said “If my directors would want me to work with a cow or a buffalo, I would do that”
Naseeruddin Shah about Farhan Akhtar
The senior actor Naseeruddin Shah doesn’t really have kind words to say about actor Farhan Akhtar. He had said, “Farhan Akhtar films are the ones I clearly don’t care for”
Jaya Bachchan about Shah Rukh Khan
Jaya did not like that Shah Rukh had passed some nasty comment on Bachchan Bahu, Aishwarya Rai. She said, “I would have slapped Shah Rukh, if he had made any infamous statement about Aishwarya in my presence.”
Mahesh Bhatt about Pooja Bhatt
The father and daughter had lip-locked for the magazine cover and above that Mahesh Bhatt gave a controversial statement. He said, “If Pooja wasn’t my daughter, I’d love to marry her.”
Salman Khan about Sanjay Leela Bhansali
There was a tiff between Salman and Bhansali. During a felicitation for handicapped achievers, he poked fun at SLB’s Guzaarish that starred Hrithik Roshan and his ex Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. He said, “Arre, koi kutta bhi dekhne nahi gaya.”
Deepika Padukone about Ranbir Kapoor
The actress made a shocking statement in Karan’ chat show about Ranbir Kapoor. She said, “I would like to gift a pack of condoms to Ranbir because he uses them too much.”
Kangana Ranaut
She once said in an interview, “My friends joke that I should have vaginal cameras so that every time someone penetrates I should have evidence.”
Abhay Deol
Actor Abhay Deol had made a strong statement over the arrest of consenting adults in a police raid in hotels. He said, “It’s normal to worship the p**is in our country. So then, why is sex demonised so often?”
