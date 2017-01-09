Shah Rukh to celebrate Makarsankrati at his bandstand bungalow terrace!

Also Read : Shah Rukh to join Salman on Bigg Boss again
A source says, “The preparations are underway. His residence is also the perfect location to fly kites, owing to an open sea view and strong wind, which attracts many people to fly kites.”
Also Read : Shah Rukh to join Salman on Bigg Boss again
A source says, “The preparations are underway. His residence is also the perfect location to fly kites, owing to an open sea view and strong wind, which attracts many people to fly kites.”
What is however clear is that the Trump era will be different from all the previous administrations, even the Republican…
Modi is confronted by a lacklustre opposition that cannot even derive political advantage from the monumental note ban failure. It…
In a move that is dismissive of India’s sensitivity and supportive of Pakistan’s encouragement of terror against India, China has,…
The two-day BJP national executive meeting held late last week was an exercise in back-patting in a tone that was…
DUAL control by State and Centre is bad as it will force businesses to deal with two bureaucracies and pay…