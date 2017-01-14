Shah Rukh Khan, Rishi Kapoor, Bipasha Basu and Anushka Das warm wishes and celebrate Makar Sankranti

When Makar Sankranti is around the corner the skies are filled with kites of different shapes and sizes. This is the only time of the year when the sky wears a thousand colors and amidst the cries of kai po che.

Makar Sankranti is celebrated across the country with a lot of pomp and fanfare. As many colorful kites would be swirling in the sky on the occasion of Makar Sankranti, in the past Festive fervour has caught many Bollywood and Political celebrities like Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan, Sonam Kapoor, R Madhavan celebrating Makar Sankranti too who are ecstatic to celebrate this festival with fun and frolic and speak about the dishes they like to eat, cherish the memories while flying kites and more.

This year Shah Rukh Khan, who often celebrates Eid at his residence’s terrace with his fans, will be seen celebrating the festival of kites with family and fans on the same terrace for the first time and Rishi Kapoor, Hema Malini, Bipasha Basu and Madhur Bhandarkar, among many others, have wished everyone a year full a happy Makar Sankranti.

Actress Anushka Das was seen celebrating Makar Sankranti, she said, “I have some fond memories of parties in my home, where ghewar and fini, with laal maas, was a regular feature. I miss those family gatherings where we celebrated everything in a grand manner. I also miss flying kites.”