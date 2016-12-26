SRK receives honorary doctorate from Maulana Azad National Urdu University

Hyderabad: Indian film superstar Shah Rukh Khan on Monday received an honorary doctorate from Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) here for his extraordinary contribution in promotion of the Urdu language and culture through his films.

Also Read : Oscars inspirational if not a benchmark Shah Rukh Khan

MANUU Chancellor Zafar Sareshwala conferred him with the degree at the sixth convocation of the varsity.

Clad in a graduation gown and sporting sunglasses, Shah Rukh received the honorary doctorate amid a thunderous applause by the students.

In his brief acceptance remarks, Shah Rukh thanked the university for the honour. He said his parents would have been happy to see the moment, especially since he was receiving the honour in the birthplace of his mother.

The actor said his father was a follower of Maulana Abul Kalam Azad.

“I heard my father also contested an election as an independent candidate and forfeited his deposit,” he said.

Shah Rukh told the gathering that his father spoke beautiful Urdu and Persian. “Whatever little knowledge I have about how to speak, it is because of him,” he said.

“I think it is a very big responsibility in the field of education and in the field of Urdu and languages. Through my work, whatever little I can do, I promise, I will make sure that I take it to the best of my capabilities,” he added.