Shah Rukh Khan mourns demise of veteran actor Shashi Kapoor

Mumbai: Bollywood celebrities have expressed their heartfelt condolences at the demise of veteran actor Shashi Kapoor.

Celebrities like Abbas-Mustan, Mukesh Rishi and Suersh Oberoi were deeply saddened by the news and said that his legacy will live on forever.

A teary eyed Shah Rukh Khan arrived at the cremation site of the late actor and did not speak to the media.

Veteran actor Suresh Oberoi noted that young generation should learn to be a good human being like him, anyone can be good actor or actress, but to be a good human, people should take that from Shashi ji.

Director duo Abbas-Mustan said that he will be missed by the industry a lot and he was one of the main reasons for us to come into the industry.

While, famous for portraying villainous roles Mukesh Rishi, shared that he may be gone physically, but Shashi ji will always be present in our hearts.

The last rites of Bollywood veteran actor Shashi Kapoor was held at Mumbai’s Santa Cruz crematorium, which was attended by people from the film industry.

A number of eminent Bollywood celebrities — Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Saif Ali Khan, Sanjay Dutt, Lara Dutta, Naseeruddin Shah, Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra — along with Kapoor family members Rishi, Randhir and Ranbir Kapoor paid their last respects.