Shah Rukh Khan most chivalrous actor I’ve met, says Sonakshi Sinha

New Delhi: After working in Shah Rukh Khan’s production venture, actress Sonakshi Sinha says she harbours a dream to share screen space with the superstar, who turned 52 on Thursday.

Shah Rukh and filmmaker Karan Johar have co-produced Sonakshi’s forthcoming thriller “Ittefaq” under the banner Red Chillies Entertainment and Dharma Productions.

“I would love to (work with him) as well! Other than being the superstar that he is, I think he is a wonderful and humble person! Possibly the most chivalrous actor I’ve met,” Sonakshi told IANS.

“He has been my producer on ‘Ittefaq’. So I’ve worked with him in that capacity, but I would definitely want to share screen space with him,” she added.

The film, also co-produced by B.R. Studios, also stars Sidharth Malhotra and Akshaye Khanna. It is slated to release on Friday.

“Ittefaq’ is the remake of the original film of the same name made in 1969, produced by B.R. Chopra, directed by Yash Chopra and featuring Rajesh Khanna.