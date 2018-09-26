Free Press Journal
Trending Now
#BiggBoss12
#RafaleDeal
#AadhaarVerdict
#FuelPriceHike
#AsiaCup2018
#NarendraModi
Home / Bollywood / Shah Rukh Khan is all praises for Sohum Shah’s dark fantasy ‘Tumbbad’

Shah Rukh Khan is all praises for Sohum Shah’s dark fantasy ‘Tumbbad’

— By IANS | Sep 26, 2018 12:48 pm
FOLLOW US:

Mumbai: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan has praised producer Sohum Shah’s dark fantasy “Tumbbad” and called it an “extremely well-crafted film”. Shah Rukh, who saw the trailer of the film, tweeted on Tuesday night: “Saw bits of this extremely well-crafted film. A genre we normally don’t push boundaries in. Wishing my friends the best with this venture and hope you all watch it and enjoy it. ‘Tumbbad’ the trailer.”

Directed by Rahi Anil Barve and Adesh Prasad, “Tumbbad” tells the tale of 19th-century India, where a scheming man becomes obsessed with finding the mythical treasure of his ancestors. “Tumbbad” premiered in the Critics’ Week section of the 75th Venice International Film Festival, becoming the first Indian film to be screened there.

The film is an Eros International and Aanand L Rai’s presentation and a Little Town Films production in association with Colour a Yellow Productions. “Tumbbad” is set to release on October 12.

EDITOR’S PICK

  • An avoidable act

    It is sheer brazenness that the government has arranged to have the University Grants Commission to issue a circular to…

  • A new twist in Rafale deal

    A new angle has emerged in the on-going Rafale controversy. It is claimed the reason why Rahul Gandhi is so…

  • Europe is swinging far right

    There is a powerful shift emerging in politics around the world and in Europe in particular. While broadly there has…

  • Fifty shades of being bold

    manmarziyaan, manmarziyaan movie, manmarziyaan movie review, anurag kashyap, Vicky Kaushal, Abhishek Bachchan, Taapsee PannuHad just watched Manmarziyaan, in which the leading lady is a spitfire. One scene, however, was particularly galling; she has…

  • Portents of defeat

    Kamalendra Kanwar, Editorial, Maldives, India, Chinese Hegemony, World affairsWith President Abdulla Yameen conceding defeat in the recent general elections in the Indian Ocean island-state of Maldives, the decks…