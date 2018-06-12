Shah Rukh Khan has a sweet message for Suhana and Gauri Khan in this Instagram post

We know Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan loves to read books and he once said he never goes to bed without reading, and now the actor has used some words from his books for Gauri and Suhana. He posted a picture of wife and daughter on Instagram and captioned it “Was reading and came across this line….’ Life doesn’t come with a manual, it comes with a mother ‘ and then this picture of the ladies…sach hi hai!!”.

We know that Mr Khan can charm any one from his words, and his post for Gauri and Suhana shows his love and respect for his family.

However, earlier Gauri posted a picture of hers with Suhana on Instagram and captioned it “Partying ….enjoying the final year of Ardingly,”. Ardingly College in the UK is where Suhana is studying. In the picture is looking absolutely stunning in a silver dress and heel, her beautiful hair styled in luscious curls. Gauri is seen in her favourite khaki jacket and sneakers.

Shah Rukh had earlier said that he will allow his three kids to join movies only after they have completed their education. “Suhana wants to be an actress. I see that zeal in her. She’s extremely good on stage, I’ve seen her performances. She’s admittedly a cinema fan and wants to be in the industry. But my point is simple — you need to complete your education before doing anything. That’s the only thing I have told my children,” he had said in 2017.