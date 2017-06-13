Shah Rukh Khan hangs out with ‘Jab Harry Met Sejal’ director Imtiaz Ali

New Delhi: Fans are really excited to see Shah Rukh Khan and director Imtiaz Ali work together in the upcoming movie ‘Jab Harry Met Sejal’.

And even ‘Badshah of Bollywood’ is all excited for the release.

The 51-year-old actor took to Twitter and shared a selfie with Ali and captioned the photo as, “So nice to see sooo many meeting so many. This is my contribution “Jab Harry Met Hair” all over the place Ali.”

So nice to see sooo many meeting so many. This is my contribution “Jab Harry Met Hair all over the place Ali”… pic.twitter.com/BpMvsD7k71 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 12, 2017



This is for the first time fans will see Shah Rukh in an Imtiaz Ali film. The movie also stars Anushka Sharma in the lead role.

Recently, the ‘Raees’ star noted that there is no similarity between ‘Jab Harry Met Sejal’ and ‘When Harry Met Sally,’ but hopes that the movie turns out be one of that kind of unabashed classic love stories.

The flick is slated to hit screens on August 4.