Shah Rukh Khan gets emotional after Sridevi’s demise and pens down heartfelt note, read it here
Sridevi was cremated with full state honours on Wednesday, her death left her family, friends and fans in tears. Shah Rukh Khan who acted with Sridevi in the film ‘Army’, wrote an emotional note for the actress, on Twitter, late last night after attending her funeral rites. “How can one not just feel love & beauty & be grateful for a life that became a part of yours in some small way by making it prettier….isn’t it just easier to feel love & give towards that life, even in death…the comfort of appreciation and gratitude,” SRK wrote.
— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) February 28, 2018
Shah Rukh Khan was present at the cremation ceremony of Sridevi, and many other Bollywood celebs also attended the cremation. Sudden demise of Sridevi left entire nation in shock, thousands of her fans were present during the time of her funeral.
Sridevi died due to cardiac arrest on Saturday in Dubai, she was there to attend Mohit Marwah’s wedding, her body was brought to India on Tuesday, after long investigation by Dubai police. After the cremation of Sridevi Kapoor family issued a statement requesting to let her family grieve in private. The statement was posted on social media by Sridevi’s family, including brother-in-law Anil Kapoor, nieces Sonam and Rhea, nephews Harshvradhan, Mohit Marwah and other family members.
