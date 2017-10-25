Shah Rukh Khan-Gauri wedding anniversary: Seen it all, and still going strong

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan is one of the perfect couples in B-town. In 1991, October 25, they got married and today they are celebrating 26th wedding anniversary. It is known as the most successful marriage in Bollywood.

Journey

Shahrukh and Gauri met each other, when Shahrukh was 25 years old and Gauri was 21 years old. Shahrukh fell in love with Gauri at first sight. Gauri was a Hindu Brahmin and Shah Rukh was Muslim but they did not care about religion and got hitched 26 years ago. Gauri said in an interview that, “Shah Rukh was the first person I met and went out with. And he has been the only man.”

Shah Rukh and Gauri Chemistry

Shah Rukh and Gauri are still couple goals for a lot of fans. During an interview Shah Rukh revealed to a leading daily saying that, “Gauri and my relationship has been geared entirely towards raising our children. That’s what eventually happens. Parents become parents at one point and that changes it all. We have a badass 18-year-old, a dainty 16-year-old and then there’s the 3-year-old little gangster. Our conversations, our life together is through the prism of our children. They’ve been our focal point and have literally kept our world intact.”

Struggling period and marriage despite

The couple went through a lot of struggle together, from keeping their relationship a secret for five years to even changing his name to pose as a Hindu boy to impress Gauri’s parents. Gauri said about her parents’ reaction on her marriage with SRK, “Yes, my parents were obviously not for it because we were so young and then, to take a decision to get married to a person who was going to join films and also from a different religion.”

“My success is Divine.” SRK tells Karan Johar. He also believes that the reason for his success and stardom is his luck or his parent’s blessings. His success is God’s will and blessing, Inshallah, as he is often heard saying.

Shah Rukh and Gauri’s anmol ratan – Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan and Abram Khan

The beautiful couple has a three adorable kids – Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan and Abram Khan. Abram is Shah Rukh Khan’s surrogate son but Gauri Khan accepted it and loved him as she love’s her children Aryan and Suhana. She is always taking care of her children and always worried about their career. She said in an interview that, “I hope the kids are focused and hardworking no matter what they choose to do in life. I want them to be passionate about their dreams, not give up until they make them happen and achieve every goal they set out to conquer.”

Celebrate all festival together

Gauri is Hindu and Shah Rukh is Muslim. The cast doesn’t matter in their lives. They celebrate all festival together with their kids, families and friends. On the eve of Diwali, Shah Rukh arranged a lavish Diwali bash party at his residence Mannat. The bollywood celebrities attended the party and enjoyed a lot. King Khan also celebrates a festival like, Ganesh Chaturthi, Eid, Muhurram, Holi etc.

Priyanka affair

During the making of ‘Don 2’, Shah Rukh and Priyanka came close to each other. Shah Rukh started recommending her to producers to cast her in the films. Shah Rukh called Priyanka to attend house parties in Mannat. During the parties, she would spend a lot of time with Gauri. Everyone including Karan Johar was stumped with this new bonding. While Gauri didn’t take it seriously. PeeCee started to make regular visit to Mannat and also hosting shows together, attending films festival and even trying to get apparently started to get themselves brand endorsement as a pair. SRK and PeeCee loves story was talked in the B- town and also in media However this real love story ended, both of them denied the whole thing.

Shah Rukh turns producer

Do you know, Shah Rukh Khan has his own production house named Red Chillies Entertainment. The Red Chillies Entertainment has produced movies like Raees, Jab Harry Met Sejal, Main Hoon Na, Om Shanti Om and Ra.One among others. Recently, produced film Jab Harry Met Sejal has made huge profit on box office. The film feature Shah Rukh and Anushka Sharma and film helmed by Imtiaz Ali.

Gauri Khan launch her design store

Recenlty, Gauri Khan has launched her design store in Juhu, Mumbai. She launched her collection for Satya Paul, Cocktails and Dreams, which was inspired by most iconic drinks, commemorates 30 years of Satya Paul in the Indian fashion industry. Now she is looking after more collection and personally she is visiting the villages to get something new. Shah Rukh has always praised Gauri for carving out her own identity, “Gauri has been great in making space for herself in which she is not identified as Shah Rukh Khan’s wife. By not doubting, talking, or doing anything, she’s made her own identity and that takes a very large heart. To be a partner to a movie star means that you don’t own them. And to continue to be like that without feeling belittled, smaller or unimportant takes a lot,” SRK had earlier said in an interview.