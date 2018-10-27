Shah Rukh Khan, Farah Khan and Karan Johar are the only ones who have made it to Deepika-Ranveer’s wedding guest list

The Ranveer Singh – Deepika Padukone wedding is going to be an even more intimate affair than the Anushka Sharma – Virat Kohli wedding. We have now come to know that the couple will be flying into the scenic island of Lake Como with just a handful of close friends and relatives.

Says a source, “From the film industry only Farah Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and Karan Johar have been told to prepare for the wedding. Maybe a few more invitees would be coming along. But the couple is taking only handpicked guests. The rest of their friends will be invited to the wedding reception that will follow.”

The meagre invitees from the film industry have raised eyebrows considering how popular the couple is. “The decision to keep the guest list severely restricted was Deepika’s. If Ranveer had his way he would have invited the entire band, baja and baarati. But Deepika wanted the wedding to remain a very low key event,” says a friend of the couple who has not been invited for the wedding.

Eyebrows will also be raised about celebrity couples tying the knot on foreign shores when there are so many beautiful spots to choose from in India. The argument that the paparazzi must be avoided holds no water. The Indian media followed Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli all the way to Tuscany for their wedding. This time for Ranveer-Deepika’s wedding, media houses are already planning their moves with correspondents planted at the venue.