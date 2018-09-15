Shah Rukh Khan dons 3 avatars and we are still confused about which one is the best! Check out

Free Press Journal
— By FPJ Web Desk | Sep 15, 2018 12:11 pm
Shah Rukh Khan, SRK, TVC Teaser, BYJU TVC Teaser, SRK in different avatar

Shah Rukh Khan has always been experimental with his characters in films. But did you ever imagine that he would be experimental with his looks for TVC Teaser? SRK has now experimented with his looks for BYJU’s TVC Teaser.

Watch the TVC Teaser here:


Well, in this teaser SRK can be seen in three different avatars. the actor recreates three fathers from three regions of the country a South Indian, Gujarati and Bengali father. In the first look, he sports a thick moustache, thin-framed glasses and curly hair whereas, the second version sees the actor with a thinner moustache and a printed shirt. For the third look, he ditches the moustache and dons the thick big rimmed glasses. Well, the most common thing in all the three looks is the expression of SRK in which he seems worried about his child’s education.

BYJU is an online learning app that helps students in solving tough questions. We must say that SRK’s look is quite appealing in the ads. On the professional front, Shah Rukh Khan will next be seen opposite Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma in Zero. In the film, he is playing the role of a dwarf and it is directed by Aanand L Rai. Zero is slated to be released on December 21, 2018.

