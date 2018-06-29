Shah Rukh Khan completes 26 years in Bollywood; Gauri Khan shares a video where he talks about movies, kids and fans

Bollywood’s King Shah Rukh Khan completed long 26 years in Bollywood industry on June 26, his debut movie was ‘Deewana’ in the year 1992. The actor took to his Twitter account and posted an emotional message for all his fans, “Tomorrow will be exactly half a lifetime of being ‘others’. Expressing love,happiness, sadness,dancing,falling & flying. Hope I hav touched small bits of ur hearts & hope I can do so for the whole lifetime… ’रोशनी मेरी बहुत दूर तक जायेगी, पर शर्त यह है, की सलीखे से जलाओ मुझको “, the tweet reads.

And now Shah Rukh has shared a beautiful video of his time line of the time he started in journey till now. He wrote, “This journey is incomplete without u all. Here’s telling all of u who made this possible how happy u make me feel”.

The video has SRK talking about how things roll up in his professional and personal life. Although he missed out on a lot of films like Fan and Jab Harry Met Sejal, he does mention the time he turned into a Don at a cricket stadium.

Currently the actor is busy with his upcoming movie Zero which is slated to release in December. Shah Rukh is playing a vertically challenged man and even Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma are in the lead roles.