Shah Rukh Khan celebrates Eid in Orlando with Zero crew

The entire nation and people around world celebrated the auspicious festival of Eid on June 16. Bollywood celebrities too ringed in the festival by attending several parties. Bollywood’s Baadshah Shah Rukh Khan is away from home so he celebrated the day with the cast and crew of Zero in Orlando.

Every year, SRK comes out on the balcony of his residence along with little AbRam from past three years to greet the awaiting fans. However, this time he was away from his family. Shah Rukh Khan, who is busy shooting in Orlando, made sure to celebrate the auspicious festival with the crew members of Aanand L Rai’s Zero. From a couple of pictures that we got our hands on, one can see SRK dressed in complete black pathani whilst posing with his friends. A couple of kids also came on the sets that day and SRK obliged them with pictures.

Earlier in the day of Eid, Shah Rukh Khan had shared a picture of himself with little one AbRam as they wished the fans ‘Eid Mubarak. “Love is always only in the eyes… here’s all of ours to you on Eid. Eid Mubarak to everyone and may you families be happy and healthy,” read the caption of the photo.

Love is always only in the eyes….here’s all of ours to u on Eid. Eid Mubarak to everyone & may ur families be happy & healthy. pic.twitter.com/afAvn2OJo3 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 16, 2018

Aanand L Rai directorial Zero stars Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif in the leading roles. The film is scheduled to release on December 21, 2018.