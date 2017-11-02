Shah Rukh Khan birthday: SRK interacts with media, cuts cake at Mumbai’s Taj Lands End
Mumbai: For several years, Shah Rukh Khan has been celebrating his birthday with his family and close friends, away from Mannat at Alibaug farm house. This year also, Shah Rukh Khan hosted a grand party along with wife Gauri, daughter Suhana and close friends, Farah Khan, Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif and Karan Johar.
On his 52nd birthday, Shah Rukh Khan greeted the media and thanked his fans for giving him warm wishes and love.
When asked about his Alibaug party, he said it was fantastic. He had lots of fun.
“November 2 is my family time I have to spend time with them. Aryan gives good wishes says, Happy Birthday- birthday boy,” said Shah Rukh.
He added, “I’m getting lots of wishes from Bollywood friends. I have spoken to everyone Salman, Aamir. In fact Aamir want to join with me in this celebration.”
The 52-year-old revealed fans sent him messages, videos, busting crackers, (which is not good things) but it touched my heart.
SRK thanked fans for the wishes. “It is very special to me that everyone from small to elders love me and bless me,” the superstar concluded.
Despite his last few films not faring well at the box-office, Shah Rukh Khan’s popularity has hardly been affected as is evident from the fan frenzy around his birthday today.
Having begun his career with television shows, Shah Rukh has gone on to carve a niche for himself in Bollywood, all this without any Godfather in the industry. While the industry debates over nepotism, Shah Rukh stands tall as the best example of what can be achieved with sheer hard work combined with talent.
