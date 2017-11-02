Shah Rukh Khan Birthday: SRK and his run-ins with Bollywood stars

Bollywood Badshah Shah Rukh Khan turns 52 today. The king of romance and his fans followed him as a love icon. But every coin has two sides. Shah Rukh has also had feuds with Bollywood actors.

Salman Khan

The cold between two Khans – Salman and Shah Rukh Khan started 9 years ago on July 16, 2008 at Katrina Kaif’s birthday bash. Salman Khan organised the birthday bash as she was Salman’s girlfriend that time. The actors got into an ugly fight at the party. According to reports, Shah Rukh’s comment on Aishwarya during the party, and Salman got angry at Shah Rukh over that. While Salman said, “SRK and I can never be friends,” SRK stated, “Salman and I don’t talk which is absolutely right.” But now everything is fine between them. At an awards show, both of them danced on the song ‘Bandhan To Pyaar Ka Bandhaan Hai’ from the Karan and Arjun.





Aamir Khan

Aamir Khan once made a controversial statement saying that, a dog called Shah Rukh was licking his legs. “Shah Rukh is licking my feet and I am feeding him biscuits every now and then. What more can I ask for? Now, before you jump to any conclusions let me add that Shah Rukh is the name of our dog. And before you jump to any further conclusions let me add that I had nothing to do with naming him. In fact Shah Rukh is the dog of the caretakers of our house, said to leading daily.

Aamir Khan had also made his TV debut with Satyamev Jayate. He praised all his colleagues who made it big on TV like Amitabh Bachchan (Kaun Banega Crorepati), Hrithik Roshan (Just Dance) and Salman Khan (Dus Ka Dum). But he forgot to take the name of Shah Rukh Khan. When asked about SRK, he ignored the question.

Shirish Kunder

Shah Rukh Khan and Farah Khan are very close friends. But do you know, their friendship has withstood a major fight. Farah Khan said they have learnt not to take each other for granted anymore. Reportedly, Shah Rukh and Shirish Kunder, (husband of Farah Khan) were involved in a fight at the party which was hosted by Sanjay Dutt. But now everything is fine between the Farah and Shah Rukh, as she decided to move ahead.

Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh was seen wearing a padded underwear in Aditya Chopra film ‘Befikre’. He was almost see nude in Befikre. However, when Karan Johar asked Shah Rukh Khan to comment on Ranveer Singh wearing a padded underwear in films, SRK admitted that he would be impressed with the actor if he had not worn it

Ranveer admitted that Shah Rukh was right, and he said at Karan Johar’s show Koffee With Karan that, “I’m just like saving them the post production cost, otherwise they will have to do VFX on my red chilli.”