Shah Rukh Khan Birthday Special: 5 of SRK’s forgotten leading ladies that you should remember again
Bollywood’s King of Romance, Shah Rukh Khan is turning 52 on November 2 i.e tomorrow. On this special occasion of his life, the King of Romance will be celebrating his birthday with his family and friends in Alibaug. Especially, whenever SRK lives in Mumbai on his birthday, he never misses any single chance to take a selfie with his million dollar fans, who have always been gathering outside of his dream house Mannat.
Also read: Happy Birthday SRK: Top 5 negative roles of Shah Rukh Khan that made him Bad Boy of Bollywood
Well, SRK has always been known as the ultimate romantic actor of Bollywood. Shah Rukh Khan has done many romantic films with almost every Bollywood actresses. Especially, his chemistry with actresses likes, Kajol, Juhi Chawla, Madhuri Dixit is loved by most of the people. However, there are some leading ladies of SRK which are forgotten now. Yes, as he has done many films with many actresses, some of them are now extinct and have gone away from the limelight.
So, on this special occasion of SRK’s birthday, we bring you 5 forgotten leading ladies of the King of Romance which you should remember again –
Nagma
In 1993, Shah Rukh Khan had done a supporting role in the film King Uncle in which he was paired opposite Nagma. Well, if we remember then their romantic song “Is Jahan Ki Nahi Hai” was much popular then.
Anjali Jathar
In 1995, Subhash Ghai’s Trimurti was a much-hyped film in which SRK had played a younger brother of Jackie Shroff and Anil Kapoor. However, the film was much remembered for his innocent chemistry with his leading lady Anjali Jathar. Well, their song ‘Mujhe Pyar Karo’ was one of the sensual songs of 90s.
Priya Gill
If you remember SRK’s love interest in the film Josh, then you are a true SRK fan. Yes, we are talking about Priya Gill. Priya Gill had done very selective films in Bollywood. But, the actress should be thankful to God for getting an opportunity to work with SRK. Their song, ‘Apun Bola Tu Meri Laila’ is still popular among the masses.
Deepa Sahi
SRK fans shouldn’t forget Deepa Sahi with whom their favourite star had given his first intimate scene which turned out to be controversial one of that time. In the film, Maya Memsaab, SRK and Deepa’s intimate yet nude scene was much popular. Moreover, their chemistry in Oh Darling! Yeh Hai India was also the centre of attraction. But now, she has just vanished from B-town.
Gayatri Joshi
Gayatri Joshi has only done one film but that film will always be remembered. Yes, we are talking about Swades in which Gayatri has played love interest as well as a support system of SRK. The film had gained much popularity but Gayatri did not do any films after that.