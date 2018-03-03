Shah Rukh Khan becomes most searched celeb on Wikipedia, beats Leonardo DiCaprio, Tom Cruise

Bollywood’s ‘Badshah’ Shah Rukh Khan is a popular personality not only in India, but in foreign countries as well. And the latest standings of the most searched celebs on ‘Wikipedia’ is proof of this. ‘Zero’ star Shah Rukh is second most searched celeb on Wikipedia. The list has 32 names of actors from Hollywood and Bollywood and is calculated between December 2007 to December 2017. The list also features other Bollywood stars namely, Salman Khan and Sunny Leone.

Interestingly, in the mean process, Shah Rukh has beaten big Hollywood stars such as Leonardo DiCaprio, Dwayne Johnson, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Brad Pitt, Tom Cruise and Ryan Reynolds. Meanwhile, the top five celebs are Kim Kardashian, Shah Rukh Khan, Angelina Jolie, Leonardo DiCaprio and Dwayne Johnson. While former porn star Sunny Leone ranks at 20th, ‘Dabagg’ Salman Khan is placed at 29th position.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shah Rukh will next star in Anand L Rai’s ‘Zero’. The film also stars Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif in pivotal roles and is slated to release on December 2018.