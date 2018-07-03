Shah Rukh Khan and Sachin Tendulkar’s selfie beats all the pictures at Akash Ambani’s engagement bash
Shah Rukh Khan who is nothing less than a God to his fans, recently stunned everyone with his selfie with the God of cricket- Sachin Tendulkar. Sachin took to his social media and shared a picture posing with King Khan.
He had captioned it, “Jab SRK met SRT” – which is a take on the title of SRK’s last released film, Jab Harry Met Sejal.
Sachin and Shah Rukh had bumped into each other at Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta’s engagement party. Despite a lot of show stealing moments, this selfie in particular hit the viral notes.
On the work front, Shah Rukh will be next seen in Aanand L Rai’s Zero. The movie will feature him essaying the role of a dwarf. It also stars Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma in key roles, while many Bollywood actors will make cameo appearances. So far we know that Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, Sridevi, R Madhavan and Salman Khan are the few names that have shot for the movie. Zero is set to release on December 21.
The 52-year-old star will start prepping for his next project, which is Rakesh Sharma’s biopic titled Salute from September.