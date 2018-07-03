Shah Rukh Khan and Sachin Tendulkar’s selfie beats all the pictures at Akash Ambani’s engagement bash

Shah Rukh Khan who is nothing less than a God to his fans, recently stunned everyone with his selfie with the God of cricket- Sachin Tendulkar. Sachin took to his social media and shared a picture posing with King Khan.

He had captioned it, “Jab SRK met SRT” – which is a take on the title of SRK’s last released film, Jab Harry Met Sejal.

Jab SRK met SRT 😋 @iamsrk

A post shared by Sachin Tendulkar (@sachintendulkar) on Jul 2, 2018 at 6:14am PDT

Sachin and Shah Rukh had bumped into each other at Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta’s engagement party. Despite a lot of show stealing moments, this selfie in particular hit the viral notes.

On the work front, Shah Rukh will be next seen in Aanand L Rai’s Zero. The movie will feature him essaying the role of a dwarf. It also stars Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma in key roles, while many Bollywood actors will make cameo appearances. So far we know that Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, Sridevi, R Madhavan and Salman Khan are the few names that have shot for the movie. Zero is set to release on December 21.

The 52-year-old star will start prepping for his next project, which is Rakesh Sharma’s biopic titled Salute from September.