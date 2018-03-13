Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri’s daughter Suhana to turn cover girl for a magazine!

King Khan, Shah Rukh Khan‘s daughter Suhana has started taking baby steps to making it big in Bollywood. It is a known fact that Suhana always wanted to be a B-town star. And now as per the reports, Suhana will start shooting for a magazine soon.

At the recently held Hello! Hall of Fame Awards, mother Gauri Khan made an interesting revelation saying, “Suhana will be shooting for a magazine, I don’t want to reveal the name, and that’s the most exciting thing I am looking forward to.”

Meanwhile, earlier, while talking about daughter Suhana’s interest in films, Shah Rukh said, “Suhana is more theatre-oriented and has been doing plays. The best part is that she doesn’t want to learn (acting) from me. She wants to be an actor in her own right.” He also added that Suhana needs to be prepared for the pay gap that female actors go through.

However, last year there were rumors of Suhana grooming herself for Bollywood debut as she was spotted at producer Karan Johar’s office along with some professional hair stylists and make-up artists. An insider told DNA, “She was at Karan Johar’s office recently and there were professional hair stylists and a make-up person with her. She was styled by a top stylist and shot by an ace photographer.”