Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan celebrate 27th wedding anniversary in this unique way; Take a look

Many Bollywood celebrities celebrate their wedding anniversary by doing something special for their life partner. Some celebs go on vacation, others on a romantic date. But King Khan Shah Rukh Khan seems to be celebrating his wedding anniversary with Gauri Khan in a unique way.

On their 27th wedding anniversary, Shah Rukh Khan, instead of surprising Gauri Khan, complained to her about his office’s renovation. Recently, Interior Designer Gauri posted some pictures of her latest work on the Instagram account.

However, SRK was seemed to be in a funny mood as he commented on the post by writing, “When you are designing my office!!!”

Hilariously, Gauri too replied on the same by writing, “As soon as I have some free time!”

This is how an ideal couple has to be. Celebrating anniversary is not only about meeting each other and expressing love but it is also all about expressing your love, concern, fun and emotion in different ways. SRK’s gesture of expressing love is indeed unique and creative.

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan had got married on October 25, 1991. The duo has two sons Aaryan and AbRam and one daughter Suhana. On the work front, SRK will next be seen in ZERO starring Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma in the lead roles. Directed by Aanand L Rai, ZERO is releasing on December 21, 2018.