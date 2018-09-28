Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan are the Godparents to my twins, says Karan Johar

Mumbai: Filmmaker Karan Johar says his friends Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan are Godparents to his children Roohi and Yash.

Karan became a father to twins via surrogacy last year. During an episode of his show “Calling Karan” season 2, Karan was asked who would he like to choose to be Godparents to his children, read a statement.

Karan said: “Shah Rukh and Gauri are the Godparents to my twins.” Karan shares a strong bond with the actor and his wife. “Calling Karan” is one of the shows of Ishq 104.8 FM.