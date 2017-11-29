Shabana Azmi to be felicitated in Malaysia

Mumbai: Veteran actress and social activist Shabana Azmi will be felicitated by Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak at a business leaders’ conclave here.

Shabana tweeted: “Off to Kuala Lumpur for The Economic Times Asian Business Leaders Conclave where I’m being felicitated by Prime Minister of Malaysia. Honoured.”

The actress, 67, left for the event on Tuesday evening. The conclave is slated for Wednesday and Thursday.

On the acting front, Shabana was last seen on the silver screen in “The Black Prince”, where she essayed the role of Maharani Jind Kaur.