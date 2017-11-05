Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana director Ratnaa Sinha says people didn’t want to invest in Rajkummar

Debutant director Ratnaa Sinha makes her foray into this cut-throat industry with Rajkummar Rao- Kriti Kharbanda starrer “Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana”. While her husband Anubhav Sinha has made versatile movies like ‘Gulab Gang’, ‘Ra.one’, Ratnaa says that the plot of the film made her made her focus on her dream and move away television. “There are so many twists and turns in the movie that till then end you will not know what is happening. It is a love story with a lot of suspense,” says Ratnaa. The film is about two ordinary middle-class people, Satyendra Mishra and Aarti Shukla, who are soon to be married. But Aarti decides to follow her dream and parts ways from Satyendra. However, life gets them back together and turns into a roller-coaster ride. Excerpts from the interview:

How did you get involved with the film?

(Pause) it has been so long that now I need to go way back. It all started when the writer came to with this script. Then we went around town trying to finalise the star cast of the film. So I felt that Raj (Rajkummar Rao) would hit perfectly for this role. Once he heard the narration he was on board. Also at initial stages investors were hesitant to put in money for this money as they thought that Raj was not a good investment.

Why so, he has proved his credibility as an actor?

It was supposed to do with his box office returns. After all filmmaking is a business, it not just creative work. But now after he has delivered films like ‘Bareilly Ki Barfi’ and ‘Newton’, their perception has changed. Now those same investors who refused want to buy this film now.

How was it working with actors like Rajkummar?

Opposed to his on screen persona, where he has a very serious personality, in real life is very funny and easy going. He was also a fabulous dancer and now with films like Shaadi… you can see that side of him as well. He is also very professional; you will never be delayed because of him.

How was it working with Kriti Kharbanda?

Kriti is a very good actor and she also has a very endearing quality. She has given her 100% to this role. Via social even the audience has appreciated her look in this film. Before casting her, I had auditioned many girls, but while doing Kriti’s audition I knew that she was the right fit?

As a debutant female director, were you hesitant to enter in a field dominated by men?

No, I always wanted to become a director. I got distracted as I was making money in television. Then after a while I got my focus back to films. But like you since this field is presumed to be male dominated, it was very difficult at times. But fortunately I was surrounded by people who believed in me and supported me completely. But this profession is not just tough for a woman but for a man as well.

Is it tough for a newcomer female director to be readily accepted in this industry?

I don’t think this male-female differences work in Mumbai. Here people only care if you are good at your job. I never cared if people took me seriously or not, in the end it is all about your work. Even Tauja (Chandra) is coming with her film Qarib Qarib Singlle, so I don’t think there is a big divide in the industry. Women should start making films like X-men then I guess they will be taken more seriously.

Why X-men?

In India, you don’t have fantasy films like they do in Hollywood. I would love to helm such film. I know we have a lot budget related issues for that, but maybe one day.

Your husband Anubhav Sinha has a lot of experience in his field, did you every go to him for help or guidance?

I have always gone for him for help and he has always stood by me. But I can’t recall any one particular incident. But he is the one who got Vinod Bachchan on board. Also he was working on another movie right now so he couldn’t be completely involved in this film. Though he did help me in picking the music for this film.