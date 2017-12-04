Sexy Katrina Kaif is too hot to handle in her latest photoshoot; see pictures

Mumbai: Actor Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan surprised fans with a grace Vogue India magazine’s December cover and its get lots of love and good response. Apart from the their exotic photoshoot, She has done a solo sizzling photoshoot which are setting Instagram on fire.

Katrina shared a pictures on her Instagram page where she flaunting her curves sitting on a Harley Davidson. She also some more picture where she look to hot to handle and posing in a sensual manner.

Watch Tiger Zinda Hai song Dil Diyan Gallan

See pictures here:

Just a little bit of posing for@vogueindia @signe_vilstrup @anaitashroffadajania A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on Dec 3, 2017 at 11:23pm PST

vogueindia @signe_vilstrup @anaitashroffadajania A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on Dec 3, 2017 at 11:14pm PST

Playing up with @vogueindia @signe_vilstrup @Anaitashroffadajania A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on Dec 3, 2017 at 11:12pm PST

Walking in the rain ☔️ for @vogueindia A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on Dec 1, 2017 at 2:37am PST

Bts @vogueindia A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on Dec 3, 2017 at 12:01am PST

+ @vogueindia @beingsalmankhan #tigerzindahai ✨ @signe_vilstrup my favourite @anaitashroffadajania hair: @danielbauermakeupandhair @rosebelmonte A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on Nov 30, 2017 at 9:31pm PST

Her all photos are stunning in each frames is Katrina’s extreme hotness.

On Sunday night, she attend a Ambani bash where she meet Mayor Of London, Sadiq Khan, he says, ‘Great to meet British Bollywood superstar Katrina Kaif. Her success is yet another example of the deep connection between our two great cities and our booming film industries.

On the work front, she is stars with Salman Khan in Director Ali Abbas Zafar film ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’ and its slated to hit screen on December 22, 2017. Salman and Katrina also feature in ‘Race 3’ and the shooting of the film has already began.