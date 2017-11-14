Sexual harassment not gender specific, says Mukesh Bhatt

Mumbai: Bollywood producer Mukesh Bhatt says sexual harassment is not gender specific. Bhatt, a senior member of the film industry, has been in news for his comment that “there are women who are exploitative, very cunning and also blatantly shameless to offer themselves”.

Upset over being “misquoted”, Bhatt told IANS: “I said that sexual harassment is not gender specific and in some instances, men take advantage of it and in some instances, women take advantage of the same.”

Bhatt, who comes from the Vishesh Films clan, added: “I stand by the firm belief that sexual harassment should not happen in the first place. It is a plague that needs to be eradicated completely. Both men and women have fallen prey to this.

“It cannot be generalised, or discriminated based on cast, creed, religion or gender. It is great to see people shed all their inhibitions and come out in the open to speak freely about their trials and tribulations.”

His comment comes in the wake of the wave of sexual harassment allegations being levelled against Hollywood’s who’s who.