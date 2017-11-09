Sexual harassment claims against Mariah Carey by ex-bodyguard

Los Angeles: Mariah Carey’s former bodyguard has threatened to sue her citing constant humiliation and sexual harassment by the singer.

Michael Anello alleged, in his lawsuit draft, that the “Hero” hitmaker committed “sexual acts with the intent that they be viewed” by him, reported TMZ.com.

According to Anello, during a trip to Cabo Sun Lucas, Carey asked him to shift some luggage inside her room and was dressed inappropriately when he got there. He maintains that he left the room and there was no physical contact.

He also said she referred to him as a Nazi, a skinhead, a white supremacist and a KKK member while he was working for her.

A balance of USD 221,329.51 also needs to be paid to Anello’s company by Carey and he claims he was promised another two years in the job, which would add USD 511,000 to the total.

Source for Carey say they were in talks with Anello’s lawyer and had agreed to pay certain invoices, but he remains unsatisfied with the amount.

As per his legal counsel, the lawsuit is currently on hold.