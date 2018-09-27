Sex should be mutual, and can’t be forced under the burden of love and relationship: Kubbra Sait on SC’s adultery law verdict

Free Press Journal
— By Sonali Pimputkar | Sep 27, 2018 06:54 pm
The Supreme Court, on September 27, has struck down 158-year-old Section 497 of the Indian Penal Code, which criminalizes adultery, as unconstitutional.

Kubbra Sait, who rose to fame with her character as Kuku in Netflix’s first Indian original series ‘Sacred Games’, feels men and women have equal rights over their mind and body. Talking to The Free Press Journal, Kubbra says, “Sex and love are two different things. It’s the carnal wild animal instinct of the jungle that we need to banish from our minds. Men and women have the right over their body and their mind. Once as a race we respect that space, we qualify as humans. Sex should be mutual, and can’t be forced under the burden of love and relationship we have trouble.” She further adds, “I’m glad that the Supreme Court has now given us the freedom to differentiate.”

On the work front, Kubbra Sait will be next seen in Zoya Akhtar’s upcoming directorial ‘Gully Boy’ and ALTBalaji’s web series ‘The Verdict – State VS Nanavati’. The courtroom drama is based on the real-life incident of Naval Officer K.M.Nanavati and businessman Prem Ahuja. The movie ‘Rustom’ is inspired from the same incident.


