Sex and much more! Mira Rajput to Ranveer Singh; bold confession of Bollywood celebs’ sex life

Talking about the intimacy in the relationship as well as sexual life has become a common thing in the world. But when it comes to Bollywood, then our B-town are usually seen thinking before making any statement about their personal life, which includes sex as well.

Interestingly, when Shahid Kapoor and his beautiful wife Mira Rajput recently made an appearance on Neha Dhupia’s chat show, BFFs With Vogue, they broke the ice with their bold yet naughty statements about their sex life. Especially, Mira Rajput who is an outsider, was seen in a no-filter avatar as she has revealed many things about her sex life.

On Neha Dhupia’s show, she was asked about how Shahid is in bed. At this question, Mira didn’t shy at all and said, “being a control freak that he is, tells her what to do in bed.” Well, after this answer, Shahid was seen blushing like hell. But Mira Rajput is also not the only one who has made such bold statement about her sex life. There are other Bollywood celebs too who have had made such confession which can drop your jaws down.

Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh is quite open about his sex life. In an interview, he once revealed that he was a sex maniac until he turned 26. The Padmaavat star had reportedly lost his virginity at the age of 12. Ranveer also revealed that he carries a condom around in his wallet.

Alia Bhatt

A talented actress Alia Bhatt also revealed her favourite sex position in an interview. Well, a recently turned 25, Alia revealed to a magazine that she prefers the classic missionary because it’s simple and that’s how she keeps it.

Emraan Hashmi

Popularly known as a serial kisser of Bollywood, Emraan Hashmi is undoubtedly one of the best actors as well as a family man of Bollywood. However, when he was asked about what he misses about being single at Karan Johar’s show, Koffee With Karan Season 4, he said, the one-night stands.

Ranbir Kapoor

Known as a Casanova in Bollywood, Ranbir Kapoor has revealed many interesting things about his sex life. In an interview, he said, “Casual sex is like masturbation”. Moreover, he also revealed that he lost his virginity at the age 15.

Sushant Singh Rajput

Every girl’s heartthrob, Sushant Singh Rajput has also been candid about his sex life. According to Dainik Bhaskar, Sushant Singh Rajput, in an interview, made a confession about his favourite sex position. He said, “I like things in 60, so it has to be 69.”

Kashmira Shah

Kashmira Shah found her love in Krushna Abhishek after having one night stand with each other. When she was asked about her favourite sex position, she had said, “My favourite sex position is ‘Doggy Style.”

Salman Khan

One of the most eligible bachelors of B-town, Salman Khan had made the most shocking statement about his sex life in Karan Johar’s Koffee With Karan season 4. A 52-year-old Salman said, “I’m a virgin and want to save myself for the one whom I love.”