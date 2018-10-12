‘Sex and Money’ the only thing men want: Mahika Sharma on Alok Nath

Actress Mahika Sharma who earlier supported Tanushree Dutta and referred her as ‘Maa Durga’ on Tanushree Dutta-Nana Patekar incident has now once again loud her voice to support TV show Tara’s producer Vinita Nanda over Alok Nath.

“I’m waiting for more unexpected names to be explored from the MeToo movement. In our country, girls are always subjected as an object and sex material. It’s just in the ground of Bollywood that girls are being strong to speak up. If others start joining the MeToo movement more than 70% of Indian man shall be found guilty. Be it teachers, priests, politicians, sports person or businessman among others. I feel shame about it. I also feel many females are forcefully asked to get into prostitution and at times it includes girls below 10 years old to old women. They are helpless and today if we start talking about it for sure they will be motivated and inspired to speak up. I am very thankful that girls are speaking up and not fearing society and family anymore,” Mahika said in her statement.

Mahika, Former Miss Teen Northeast who is an active social worker and has always worked for rape victims, sex workers rehabilitation says, “there is no use of celebrating ‘Durga Puja’ around the country when our girls and women are not secured here. The only thing a man looking for is sex, money.”

Mahika Sharma is gearing up for her upcoming Bollywood movie The Modern culture, which will mark the debut of British porn star Danny D in India.