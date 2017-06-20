Serial Lovers! 10 most adorable real-life TV couples

Our television stars are possibly as famous as Bollywood celebs, if not more. And, a lot of them fall in love with each other while working together in shows. The list is quite big. But here, we shortlist 10 adorable television couples.

1. Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya

Perhaps the most like and loved couple in the television industry is Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya. The named Divek has been gifted to them from their fans. Divek are rocking the stage on Nach Baliye and have reached the finale. They were co-stars in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, and fell madly in love with each other. It is said that a teenage fan of theirs named them Divek.

2. Aniruddh Dave and his wife Shubhi

Aniruddh Dave and Shubhi Ahuja are sharing screen space with each other in the popular show YARO Ka Tashan. The couple met on the sets of the TV soap Bandhan and then eventually got married. Speaking on that, Aniruddh says,”Shubhi is very choosy when it comes to her work and was not in a hurry. Sometime I have to push her a lot because I know she is talented.” Apparently, Aniruddh was not aware of Shubhi getting the role in YARO Ka Tashan.

As he adds, “When Shubhi came to the set for mock shoots I got to know, as the cast and crew were talking about her to me. Both of us are very happy and excited to share the screen with each other. It is indeed a special feeling. Both of our parents are also happy. In fact, my mother is here with me and she is also very happy. But professionally I am not at all conscious. We both are individuals on the set.”

3. Kavita Kaushik and Ronnit Biswas

F.I.R fame actress, Kavita Kaushik, better known as ‘Chandramukhi Chautala’, tied the knot with boyfriend, Ronnit Biswas on January 27, 2017, in a Shiv-Parvati temple in Kedarnath. Their wedding was a private one, but the actress’s bestie Aashka and her fiancé Brent attended and blessed the couple. Here are the pictures of her secret wedding!

4. Sanaya Irani and Mohit Sehgal

One of the most popular couples of small screen, Sanaya Irani and Mohit Sehgal met on the sets of Miley Jab Hum Tum and fell in love with each other. Recently, they are rocking in Nach Baliye and they look an adorable together.

5. Kishwer Merchant and Suyyash Rai

Known as ‘Sukish’, their wedding was a blockbuster on social media, when it was held in December last year. Kishwer and Suyyash recently grabbed eyeballs with their lip-lock picture, and are often seen doing PDA.

6. Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta

Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta are also much adored. While Sargun Mehta is currently winning over the Punjabi film industry by delivering back to back hits, Ravi is busy showing off his daredevil side on ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 8’. Ravi and Sargun not only look cute with each other, but also impress us with their fashion sense. They always keep updating with posting with their pictures on social media.

7. Mrunal Jain and wife Sweety

Mrunal Jain is a hugely popular celebrity in the television industry. His wife Sweety always stands like pillar with him. He says, “Sweety is the one who had made our relationship work. At times, I used to give up. But she stood by me and kept understanding me. She gave me everything that I wanted from my partner. Actually, she is the key person in my life who made this relationship last and it will last forever.”

The cutest bit about the good looking couple is the pet names they have for each other! “I call her Gudia and she calls me Bittu!” He smiles, as he signs off with a twinkle in his eye.

8. Karan Singh Grover and Bipasha Basu

Bollywood actress Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover got married last year in June in a stunning wedding ceremony. The duo started dating each other after the movie ‘Alone’ hit the theatres in January 2015. The sizzling couple have been spotted on beach vacations and at several other places, including award shows. Though they had always denied rumours of being into a relationship, their bonding was evident to everyone as their chemistry was easily being recognised.

9. Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Chaudhary

Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee is another hot Jodi from Indian television. The couple was in the news for their alleged fight over Gurmeet’s steamy scenes with Sana Khan in his movie Wajah Tum Ho, but the couple are happily married. Debina says, “I am happy and really thankful to god that he gave me such a beautiful soul as my man. He keeps on making me feel awesome with different surprises. He cares for me, pampers me, loves me and I feel so fresh every day with him. We both understand each other and most importantly we never take each other for granted.”

10. Amrapali Gupta and Yash Sinha

Amrapali Gupta married her co-star from ‘Teen Bahuraaniyaan’, Yash Sinha on November 28, 2012. They have been blessed with a child. On their beautiful relationship, Amrapali said, “I think value and trust is the important feature any relationship requires. Me and Yash understand each other very well. Kabir (son) is the best thing to have happened to our life and is making our relationship more beautiful. Life feels so much complete with them.”