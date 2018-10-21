Free Press Journal
Home / Bollywood / Sensual Sundays! Bollywood divas get naughty in bare minimum

— By FPJ Web Desk | Oct 21, 2018 03:02 pm
Sundays are incomplete if you aren’t basking in the sun or donning a quirky attire to invoke self-love. But above all, after a relaxing weekend, the first day of the week indeed glistens as B-Town divas get naughty in their bare minimum pictures on social media. From Bipasha Basu to Urvashi Rautela, here’s who wore what and made this day a sensual one.

Urvashi Rautela donned a stunning checked monokini and has kept us on double tap as she poses squat mode. The Hate Story 4 actress is rocking the wet-head beach wave look and boy we’re tripping.

 


View this post on Instagram

 

Don’t do fun/fierce. Do Both.

A post shared by URVASHI RAUTELA Actor (@urvashirautela) on

Bong babe Bipasha Basu on the other hand posed for ace photographer Dabboo Ratani in a lingerie topped with a shirt that accentuates her curves. The fitness enthusiast looks away from the camera sporting a fringe and tightly seated on a chair.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Beauty has so many forms…and I think the most beautiful thing is one’s confidence #Loveyourself

A post shared by bipashabasusinghgrover (@bipashabasu) on

Shibani Dandekar who has recently confirmed her relationship with Farhan Akhtar is one bold diva with a rock solid body we all envy. She can be seen posing in a striped monokini beside an ice-cream van making her followers drool for more.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Ice Cream SUNDAYS #thatbrowngirl @@australia @espncricinfo #bondibeach ☀️‍♀️

A post shared by Shibani Dandekar (@shibanidandekar) on

