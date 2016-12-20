Senior Malayalam actor Jagannatha Varma passes away

Veteran Malayalam actor K N Jagannatha Varma passed away in a private hospital in Thiruvanathapuram after prolonged pneumonia. He was 77.

The actor, who is also a Kathakali artist, has graced the Kollywood for over three and half decades with nearly 500 films and TV serials in his repertoire. He made his debut in Malayalam cinema in 1978 with Mattolay. He ventured into the film industry after quitting Kerala police force. He retired as a superintendent of police. He also essayed many roles as a police officer, judge, priest or top bureaucrat. The actor is well known for his hit films like New Delhi, Patharam and Lelam. Jagannatha Varma’s character as Bishop in Lelam Movie with MG Soman’s dialogue is one of the most remembered roles.

Among his well known films are New Delhi, Lelam, Pathram, Nakshatrangale Sakshi, Sughamo Devi, Ee Thanuthe Veluppan Kalathu and No 20 Madras Mail.

Interestingly, Jagannatha Varma has also made his debut in ‘Chenda Melam’ at the age of 74, under the guidance of Kandalloor Unnikarushnan, The actor last appeared in the TV serial ‘Mangalyappattu’, which has been aired in Mazhavil Manorama channel.

At the same time, he was always creatively inclined and is said to be an accomplished Kathakali artist. Varma learned Kathakali from Kalamandalam Raman Namboothiri. His younger brother, who is a college professor, is also a Kathakali artist.

He leaves behind his wife Santha Varma from Anjerimadom, Thrissur. The couple have a son Manu Varma, an accomplished television actor, and a daughter Priya who is married to famous Malayalam movie director Viji Thampi.