Selena Gomez, The Weeknd break up

Selena Gomez and The Weeknd have reportedly called it quits after a 10-month-long relationship. Multiple sources confirmed to People magazine that Gomez, 25 and The Weeknd, 27 (real name Abel Tesfaye) have broken up. “She and Abel have been going back and forth for a few months about their relationship. It’s been hard with him being on tour and her shooting in New York. That wasn’t easy on them,” an insider said.

The distance between the two musicians’ due to their careers is being believed to have ended the relationship. Another source said, while the “Fetish” singer “always made an effort” to attend The Weeknd’s shows when she could, “that played a part in them getting distant. It’s over for now, but they’re still in touch.”

One of the sources said, “It’s been hard for them to come to the realisation that this is the direction things were heading, but it’s been hard for months”, adding Gomez has not rekindled romance with ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber.