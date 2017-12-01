Selena Gomez explains why she is back with Justin Bieber

Washington D.C.: Even before Selena Gomez and The Weeknd broke up in October, the ‘Same old Love’ singer was spotted with former boyfriend Justin Bieber.

Now, the Billboard’s ‘Woman of the Year’ has finally opened up about why she brought the 23-year-old singer back into her life after they dated on and off for four years and then split up in 2015.

According to E! Online, the singer said, “I’m 25. I’m not 18, or 19, or 20. I cherish people who have really impacted my life. So maybe before, it could have been forcing something that wasn’t right. But that doesn’t mean caring for someone ever goes away. And [that goes for] people in general.”

‘Wolves’ singer shared that the attitude that led her to Bieber being back in life applies to “people in general.”

“I mean, I grew up with Demi [Lovato]. Nick and Joe [Jonas] and Miley [Cyrus] ? we’ve gone through seasons in our lives. I don’t think it’s as serious as people make things out to be half the time. It’s just my life. I grew up with all of these people, and it’s so cool to see where everybody is. It comes back to the idea of me remaining full,” noted Gomez.

However, Gomez is “really proud” of the fact that she still has a “true friendship” with The Weeknd after they split up.

“I truly have never experienced anything like that in my life. We ended it as best friends, and it was genuinely about encouraging and caring [for each other]. And that was pretty remarkable for me,” shared Gomez.