See what happen when Dr. Mashoor Gulati pulls Chandu Chaiwala’s legs on Twitter

As we all know that comedian Sunil Grover and Chandan Prabhakar were an integral part of Kapil Sharma’s show The Kapil Sharma Show. However, after the mid-air fight between Kapil and Sunil, Sunil chose to leave the show for his better but Chandan chose to be with Kapil. Sunil and Chandan have been famous for their characters Dr. Mashoor Gulati and Chandu Chaiwala respectively.

However, recently Sunil pulled Chandan’s leg on Twitter for his tweet. Well, if you think that there is a war between these then it is not true. In fact, the duo gets along with each other very well.

Recently, Chandu had shared his pictures with a villa on Twitter on which he wrote, “sometimes posture of ur body defines u…love”

sometimes posture of ur body defines u…love pic.twitter.com/mqiG3ISlDq — Chandan Prabhakar (@haanjichandan) August 18, 2017

Soon after that, naughty Sunil pulled his legs by replying, “Is this picture what r u trying to define, the poster of ur body or beauty of the building behind you?”

Is this picture what r u trying to define, the poster of ur body or beauty of the building behind you? https://t.co/9KXldf0gOY — Sunil Grover (@WhoSunilGrover) August 18, 2017

Well, despite being professional rivals, Sunil and Chandan get along with each other very well. On the work front, Chandan is currently working in The Kapil Sharma Show whereas Sunil is busy making a special appearance at various award functions.